Gorgeous action-adventure Kena: Bridge of Spirits has been rated for Xbox

Kena: Bridge of Spirits, the gorgeous action-adventure from developer Ember Lab, looks to be making the leap to Xbox Series X/S, according to a newly spotted rating on the ESRB website.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits initially launched in 2021 amid various timed exclusivity agreements: Sony snapped it up for PS5 and PS4, while the Epic Games Store snagged exclusivity on PC. Kena released on Steam the following year, but an Xbox version is yet to be seen.

While no official announcement has been made by Ember Lab pointing to Kena's imminent arrival on Microsoft's platform, a newly discovered Xbox Series X/S classification by the US Entertainment Software Rating Board (thanks VGC) suggests Xbox owners wanting to sink into Kena's striking action shouldn't have too long to wait.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits, if you're unfamiliar, tells the story of a young spirit guide - that'll be Kena - who sets out on a journey to free the spirits trapped in a forgotten village with the help of the Rot, adorable spirit companions with powerful abilities of their own. The ensuing journey is undoubtedly a gorgeous one - Kena was made by the animation studio behind the eye-catching Majora's Mask fan film - but its action perhaps doesn't reach the same highs.

"If you've played a decent number of games before," Eurogamer contributor Malindy Hetfield wrote in her review back in 2021, "it's likely you'll tire of the repetition of well-worn ideas here... This is a game that offers beautiful facsimiles of Zelda, Uncharted, The Pathless, and Pikmin that glide by through its 10 to 15 hour running time. But playing Kena gets very boring, very fast."

An anniversary update, adding the likes of New Game Plus, arrived the following year.