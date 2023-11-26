Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Get the Crucial x9 Pro 1TB portable SSD for its lowest price this Black Friday

A rugged drive to carry everything.

Emad Ahmed avatar
Deals by Emad Ahmed Contributor
Published on

If you're after a storage upgrade of any kind, this Black Friday weekend has some amazing deals going.

Crucial make some of the most reliable storage devices around, and their X9 Pro 1TB portable SSD is down to just £65.99 from Amazon. It's also the same price over at Ebuyer too.

UK

Crucial X9 Pro 1TB SSD - £65.99 - from Amazon UK

Buy now

Crucial X9 Pro 1TB SSD - £65.99 - from Ebuyer

Buy now

Crucial X9 Pro 2TB SSD - £95.99 - from Amazon UK

Buy now

US

Crucial X9 Pro 1TB SSD - $59.99 - from Amazon US

Buy now

Crucial X9 Pro 2TB SSD - $87.99 - from Amazon US

Buy now

This is a high-speed USB 3.2 Gen 2 drive, which means write speeds can reach 975MB/s and read speeds can reach up to 1050MB/s. This makes it ideal for moving large media files so they're always at hand. It's also a rugged drive as it's been tested from drops up to 2 metres, and has dust and splash resistance.

If you're after anything else this Black Friday weekend, check out our deals guide to make sure you get the most savings when shopping online.

Get the best Black Friday gaming deals

We may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Check it out
Related topics
Black Friday 2023 Crucial Deals PC
About the Author
Emad Ahmed avatar

Emad Ahmed

Contributor

Emad Ahmed is a freelance writer covering games (among other things) and what they say about our world. His desk usually has one stack of unplayed games and another of unread books.

Comments