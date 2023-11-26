Get the Crucial x9 Pro 1TB portable SSD for its lowest price this Black Friday

If you're after a storage upgrade of any kind, this Black Friday weekend has some amazing deals going.

Crucial make some of the most reliable storage devices around, and their X9 Pro 1TB portable SSD is down to just £65.99 from Amazon. It's also the same price over at Ebuyer too.

This is a high-speed USB 3.2 Gen 2 drive, which means write speeds can reach 975MB/s and read speeds can reach up to 1050MB/s. This makes it ideal for moving large media files so they're always at hand. It's also a rugged drive as it's been tested from drops up to 2 metres, and has dust and splash resistance.

