Forza Motorsport to include Blind Driving Assists as part of accessibility features

"Bringing the AAA racing genre to the blind community."

Forza Motorsport racing in the sun
News by Ed Nightingale
The forthcoming Forza Motorsport will introduce Blind Driving Assists as part of its suite of accessibility features.

"The most accessible Forza Motorsport ever," reads a tweet shared by Xbox, including a video of accessibility consultant Brandon Cole using the new assists.

"This is bringing the AAA racing genre to the blind community to the fullest," said Cole in the video.

Watch on YouTube
Forza Motorsport – Blind Driving Assists

The Blind Driving Assists provide supplemental audio cues to help players with low/no vision, explains an Xbox Wire post.

The assists include a steering guide, which pans car engine noise and tire sounds to the left and right based on where the player needs to turn.

There will also be track limit cues that beep when close to the edge of a track, plus audible information about track position and orientation, approach and progress through turns, deceleration and when to shift.

These features are included individually, rather than as a single mode.

Other accessibility features will also be available. One Touch Driving will allow players to amend the combination of inputs needed, while Screen Narration will have a number of customisations available.

Just yesterday, the accessibility features for another Xbox exclusive, Redfall, were also revealed.

This is all part of Xbox's push to make its games as accessible as possible.

