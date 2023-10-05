If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

For the King 2's tabletop-inspired RPG action gets November release date

Initially available on Steam.

For the King 2 promotional art showing four adventurers surveying a mysterious castle that stands in the distance before them.
Image credit: IronOak Games/Curve Digital
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

It feels like forever ago that For the King 2 - the sequel to IronOak Games' wonderful tabletop-RPG-meets-digital-board-game adventure - was announced (it was actually about 18 months ago, it turns out), but it finally has a release date and is coming to Steam on 2nd November.

For the King 2, which is set some 20 years after the events of the first game, promises another bout of optionally co-operative rogue-like adventuring - this time for up to four pals both locally and online - as players take on the kingdom of Fahrul's tyrannical queen.

Everything shown so far suggests the sequel is more about refinement than radical reinvention, meaning you should expect the same blend of familiar RPG staples - dungeon crawling, questing, turn-based exploration and combat, loot acquisition, and so on - with some neat story generation through and randomised narrative events, only this time with a few notable tweaks.

For the King 2's weapons and loadouts detailed in latest dev showcase.

There's a new art-style, for starters, as well as overhauled combat promising more strategic lane-based play. Then there are new biomes, recruitable mercenaries and pets, deeper customisation options across classes, armour, and weapons, plus map-traversing landboats, because who doesn't love those?

For the King 2 comes to Steam on 2nd November and will cost £19.99/€24.99/$24.99 USD. Additionally, there's a 10% discount which applies to pre-purchases and for a limited time after launch, bringing the asking price down to £17.99/€22.49/$22.49 USD. Pre-purchasers also get a couple of exclusive rewards: the Primordial Oak Helm, Primordial Oak Armour, and Primordial Oak Backpack. So there you go.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch