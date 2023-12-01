Final Fantasy Tactics remaster rumours squashed by director
Currently "no plans".
Sorry folks, it looks like a Final Fantasy Tactics remaster isn't in the works.
A remaster of the PlayStation 1 (and later PSP) game is heavily sought after by fans of the series.
However, the game's director Yasumi Matsuno has seemingly squashed any rumours of a revival.
Responding to a fan on X, formerly Twitter, he posted: "Currently, there are no plans for remastering. Also, you have to convey your request to SQEX, not me. Thank you for your understanding."
In a further reply, he then said: "That's all I can say as my position right now. I'll leave it to you whether you believe it or not."
Rumours of a remaster have been rife ever since the infamous Nvidia leak in 2021, which correctly predicted the release of multiple PC games including Final Fantasy 7 Remake, God of War, Resident Evil 4 Remake, GTA remasters, and more.
A remaster of Final Fantasy Tactics was included in the leak, but is yet to be announced in any official capacity. It looks like it may remain a rumour, according to Matsuno.
Also included in that leak was a remake of Final Fantasy 9, another highly desired game by fans that's yet to be officially announced.
Final Fantasy Tactics was a spin-off of the main series set in Ivalice, the same world as the later Final Fantasy 12. It's a turn-based strategy title with a more political story that's become a cult favourite among fans.
In the meantime, Square Enix's Triangle Strategy, Tactics Ogre: Reborn, and The DioField Chronicle should fill the void nicely.