Final Fantasy racer Chocobo GP quietly relaunches as complete title

Square Enix has quietly updated its Final Fantasy racer Chocobo GP on Switch as a complete package.

Back in December, the company announced an end to "large scale updates" for the game nine months after its release. This included the removal of its in-game mythril shop (in January) used for microtransactions.

The game has an updated release date in the eShop (31st May 2023 in the UK store), seemingly related to the Chocobo GP Lite version of the game that no longer exists.

Watch on YouTube Chocobo GP – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch

Players who already own this free version of the game will now be prompted to upgrade to the full game, costing £39.99. Save data will carry over.

As Nintendo Life reports, the game has been updated to include all in-game content and no microtransactions. Characters previously unlockable via a Season Pass can be bought with Tickets and Gil available simply by playing the game.

Effectively, this live service style game is now a complete, singular, standalone release.

Chocobo GP was Square Enix's answer to Mario Kart, with Final Fantasy themed courses and racers. However, it suffered numerous issues at launch and was criticised for its reliance on microtransactions.