Fallout: London mod adds Baldur's Gate 3 actor to its cast

Fallout: London - the upcoming fan made DLC-sized mod for Bethesda's Fallout 4 - has added Neil Newbon to its cast.

The actor is known for many roles across the video game industry, including Karl Heisenberg in Resident Evil Village. More recently, he played Astarion in Baldur's Gate 3, for which he won the award for Best Performance at last year's Game Awards.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings 12 Awesome Baldur's Gate 3 Beginners Tips and Tactics. Watch on YouTube

Newbon's role in Fallout: London is still largely underwraps, with the mod's developer simply stating he is part of the voice acting team, as an in-game screenshot is shared (see below).

This yet-to-be-named character looks a far cry from Newbon's silver-haired vampire of Baldur's Gate 3, although that is perhaps expected given this is the post-apocalyptic environment of London we are dealing with.

Also joining Newbon in Fallout: London is Anna Demetriou, who is known for her roles as Sophia in A Plague Tale: Requiem and Dorys in Final Fantasy 16.

"Our voice actors make up the backbone of the project, and whilst it's always good to have little sprinkles of magic here and there, it's a sheer talent overall in the voice acting that will make Fallout: London what it is, truly driving home the story and narrative for you to enjoy," said the mod's music and sound effects lead, Daniel 'Dansky' Morrison Neil.

Neil Newbon's Fallout: London character. Anna Demetriou's Fallout: London character. Image credit: Team Folon

Fallout: London will release on 23rd April this year, after "global conflicts around the world" caused the mod to be delayed a touch.

You can check out its most recent update video - where the Fallout: London team also chat about the outfits worn by the mod's various factions, and more - below.