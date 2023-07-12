Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Sign up for a free trial and get ad-free browsing and exclusive content. Use code "Eurogamer1" at checkout.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Newscast: Is Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition now a done deal?

Under the hammer.

A gavel on a US flag.
Image credit: Pexels
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on

This week on the Eurogamer Newscast, we react to this week's milestone court decision which clears the way for Microsoft's $68.7bn Activision Blizzard deal in the US, and potentially in the UK as well.

We discuss why the court sided with Microsoft and what is likely to happen next, including what remedies Microsoft may be considering to get the deal over the line with the UK as well. Could we see a future where the UK lacks Call of Duty streaming on Game Pass? Or any form of streaming via Game Pass altogether?

Finally, we ponder the games industry's next steps in general. Will the sale of Activision Blizzard further open the floodgates to yet more acquisitions? And how will Sony counter? Joining me this week are Ed Nightingale and Victoria Kennedy.

Newscast: Is Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition now a done deal?
Prefer to listen elsewhere? Find us on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Audible and Spotify.
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Editor-in-Chief

Tom is Eurogamer's Editor-in-Chief. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch