El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron HD Remaster lands on Switch next month

El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron HD Remaster is coming to Nintendo Switch next month.

Today, developer Crim announced the digital Switch port will arrive on 28th April - the same date as previously announced just for Japan.

"Players take on the role of Enoch and must harness his natural combat skills to master a range of powerful and Heavenly weapons under the guidance of the watchful Archangels," the game's description reads. This will all take place with a mix of 2D and 3D platforming, and of course, plenty of combat.

El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron HD Remaster on Nintendo Switch Here's a trailer for El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron HD Remaster on Nintendo Switch

The El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron HD Remaster Switch port will be "visually more beautiful and fluid", Crim says, with HD support and an improved frame rate from the original game, plus simple and intuitive controls.

As well as that, buyers will also get post-ending novels Lucifer's Fall Chronicles of Ceta and El Shaddai Ascension of the Metatron as bonus content.

You can preorder now on the Nintendo eShop for £17.99.

"El Shaddai has everything you could ever want from a Japanese game," Keza McDonald wrote in Eurogamer's original El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron review from 2011, although she also noted it could, at times, "be a total bitch" in terms of difficulty.