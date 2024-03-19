This sneaky discount allows you to get 10 percent off Alienware's latest QD-OLED monitors

This isn't a deal that's been well publicised, but it is an important one. Deals on Dell's new QD-OLED monitors have been few and far between, and even though we're now more than 30 days on from their launch, we haven't seen any deals to match the initial discount code fiasco in the UK. Until now, that is, as with a little bit of hoop jumping and adding another cheap item to your basket, you can net a 10 percent discount on either panel.

The way this deal works is quite simple. Dell is running a promo at the moment where if you purchase a monitor and accessory, you can get a 10 percent discount. The cheapest way to get the discount on either monitor is to add it to your basket, and then add the cheapest accessory you can find to your basket. In my searching, it was this DC Input Cable for $5. Adding both to your basket will give you ten percent off both products, as with the below:

Here it is for the AW3225QF....

....and here for the AW2725DF.

So, what's so special about these Alienware panels? Well, for starters, they are both QD-OLED panels, meaning they offer the deep blacks and vibrant contrast associated with OLEDs as well as the vibrancy and high peak brightness of QLEDs. As for refresh rate and resolution, the AW3225QF is a top class 4K 240Hz 32-inch display, while the more 'affordable' AW2725QF is a 27-inch 1440p panel with a mighty 360Hz refresh rate, making it a fantastic choice for high refresh rate competitive gaming at the ideal resolution and screen-size.

The AW3225QF is curved with a gentle 1700R curve for helping immersion, and both panels offer up to 1000 nits of peak brightness with their QD-OLED panel. The smaller AW2725QF is flat by comparison. Both panels offer good VRR support with both AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and VESA Adaptive Sync, as well as Alienware's classic space-age, futuristic design that helps these two panels stand out from the crowd.

These two Alienware panels make for some of the best gaming monitors around right now, and if you want to grab them at a discount, then you'll want to take note of this clever Dell discount.