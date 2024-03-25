This RTX 4060 gaming laptop is down to £909.99 in Amazon's Spring Sale

Like the number nine? In the market for an affordable laptop with PC gaming or content creation capabilities? Right now there's a nine percent discount on an HP Victus gaming laptop, bringing it from £995.99 to £909.99. That's a decent price for a 15-inch laptop with a 144Hz display, current-gen RTX 4060 8GB graphics card, Core i5 12500H processor, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and an upgradeable 512GB NVMe SSD.

With the use of DLSS upscaling and frame generation, this machine is actually powerful enough to handle many AAA games with ray tracing enabled, and likely outperforms most console hardware - not bad for a slim 15-inch laptop that travels well and would be a good pick for work or school. The CPU is also decent, with four performance cores and eight efficiency cores.

Reviews of the Victus 15 are mostly concerned with the older GTX 1650 or RTX 3050 models, which are significantly weaker in the graphics card department, but the design is solid enough and build quality is also reasonable. However, if you're willing to sacrifice some performance to get a better design, I'd suggest looking at something like the £1300 Asus ROG Zephyrus G14.

This is the best deal I was able to find from the gaming laptop section of Amazon's Spring Sale, which concludes a minute before midnight tonight. If you fancy a challenge, have a look at the link and see if there's an even better deal that I missed!