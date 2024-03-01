This 65-inch LG G2 OLED can be yours for as low as £1166 with a discount code combo from LG

Only the other day, I found a clever discount on LG's 55-inch C2 OLED, with a stacking of a five percent member discount and a 10 percent refer a friend discount to offer quite a handy reduction on one of the best gaming TVs we've tested. Now, it appears that the code stacking bonanza has been extended to some other models in LG's lineup including this larger 65-inch G2 model.

It works the same way as it did with the C2 deal from earlier on this week. If you become an LG member, you can get five percent off your first order, as well as two percent off the purchase price for being a member. Then, you can also get a refer a friend discount by signing up with another meail address you have access to as the 'friend' you're referring. With this, it emails you a link, which takes you to a valid discount code. Select both of them at checkout, and it'll bring the price of this G2 down from £1372 to £1166. However, it is possible to use a Student Beans student discount code or Perks At Work code here (providing you have access to such), unlike with the C2 from earlier which nets you a straight 20 percent off the purchase price to bring it down even further to £1098. That's a lot of telly for the money.

The student discount code....

....and the welcome and referee code combo.

The G2 OLED TV comes from the same stock as the fav-favourite (and DF-recommended) C2, with a few additions. You get the uprated OLED Evo panel, providing the solid combo of inky blacks and vivid colours in a screen that's brighter than the panels on any pre-2022 model. You also get a full complement of HDR support with everything from Dolby Vision to HLG and HDR10 (there isn't any HDR10+ here, though) for increasing vividity and accentuating detail in darker areas of the screen. There's also a total of 4 HDMI 2.1 ports to allow for 4K/120Hz output, which means this G2 will be an excellent pairing for your current-gen games console, while VRR support with both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, as well as HDMI Forum VRR makes it a hardy performer for PC gaming as well.

Of course, as a Gallery Edition TV, this LG G2 OLED is designed with wall-mounting in mind. If you've got the space for it, then putting it up on the wall looks great and clears up space below; you could even get a wall mount with a rotating frame to orient the TV in different directions as needed. Think of it also as a the equivalent of having a large framed picture on the wall - with LG's dynamic wallpapers, you can even make it look like one, and they are rather convincing, too.

If you're after a bigger OLED telly for a lot less with the fun of some discount codes, this LG G2 OLED deal from LG directly is worth a look.