This 4K/144Hz glossy Dough Spectrum One is down to $500 from Amazon

In preparation for the brand's new Gorilla Glass monitor model, Dough has dropped the prices of its excellent Spectrum One Glossy monitor down to $500 from Amazon. This is a monitor that has held its place on our list of the best gaming monitors for quite some time, as it offers an ideal blendc of good looks and fantastic performance, and with this deal in mind, it also comes at quite the reasonable price.

This is a smaller 4K/144Hz monitor at 27-inches, offering a more compact frame, but it nonetheless provides the elusive HDMI 2.1 standard to allow for use with Xbox Series X and PS5, as well as playing nicely with powerful PCs in the process, too. This combo offers excellent detail with smooth motion, while opting for the glossy panel variant also offers better colour reproduction and a generally richer look to it, making it suitable for a wide variety of uses. Combine that with support for DisplayHDR600 and a peak brightness of up to 450 nits in SDR and 750 nits in HDR, and you should be getting some rather vibrant images.

Elsewhere, this Spectrum One also features an LG Fast IPS panel, which provides fast response times as well as better colour accuracy and wider viewing angles than more common TN and VA panels. This helps to make the Spectrum One an excellent choice for a variety of titles, including fast-paced eSports titles and other, calmer titles. On the point of colour accuracy, Dough rates this panel as offering 100% coverage of sRGB and 98% of DCI-P3, making it a fantastic option for both gaming and more professional, content-creation workloads. VRR support with both G-Sync compatibility and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro are also welcome for offering a tear and judder-free experience.

This is also a sublime monitor in terms of its looks with a minimalistic finish that sets it apart from the sea of more aggressive, gamer-targeted options. While the Spectrum One is undoubtedly a monitor with a lot of gaming chops, its looks suggest something altogether more professional and sleek. I should say though that the $500 option is the one without the stand, as with it, it'll run you an extra $100. Its port selection is also a high point, too, with both DP 1.4 and HDMI 2.1 covered off, as well as a USB-C port, two USB-A options and a headphone jack. That last one will prove useful, as the Spectrum One doesn't have any built-in speakers.

The Dough Spectrum One is a fantastic monitor as it is, but with this handy reduction, it makes for an incredible deal from Amazon if you're in the market for a new monitor.