This 4K 144Hz electriQ gaming monitor is a bargain price from Laptops Direct

4K/144Hz monitors, when they first launched a few years ago, were horrendously expensive, but as we've seen the standard become more widespread, prices have soon dropped. This electriQ option however I think is the cheapest panel of its kind, offering up to 4K/144Hz output at a price we usually find a lot of 1440p monitors of a similar size. It's available from the online retailer for £270, which is an incredible price.

The thing is, this panel offers all the spec you'd expect from a capable monitor of its kind, and punches well above its weight class. You get detailed 4K output at up to 144Hz over DisplayPort, offering smooth motion in the process, although you are restricted to 4K/120Hz on consoles with its HDMI 2.1 connection. In addition, this electriQ monitor is also an IPS panel, offering excellent colour reproduction and solid viewing angles.

There is also VRR support with AMD FreeSync to prevent screen-tearing, while this electriQ panel also provides up to 400 nits of peak brightness for vibrant output, and supports DisplayHDR400, even if it can't get that high enough to truly display HDR content. It also comes with a fantastic port selection, especially for the price. There are a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, as well as a singular DP 1.4 connection, as well as a USB-C port and an audio jack. This electriQ monitor also features a KVM switch, too, which is a rather unusual addition at such a low price.

If you're after a solid 4K 144Hz panel to pair with a games console or high power PC for less, this 28-inch electriQ model is down to a rather low price from Laptops Direct.