This 32-inch QHD Philips Evnia monitor is just £200 from Ebuyer

Back in October 2022, I attended the unveiling of Philips' lineup of Evnia monitors and peripherals, some of which since then have made it onto our list of the best gaming monitors we've tested in recent months. However, reductions on these new panels seem to have been quite rare, until now that is. Currently, Ebuyer has knocked a fair bit off this 32-inch QHD model to bring it down to the rather low price of £200. That's a lot of screen real estate for not too much money.

As a 32-inch panel, this is on the larger side, lending it to be a solid choice for more immersive games, such as simulators, or those with more cinematic elements. Its QHD resolution also offers great detail for the price, and is a real step up from 1080p, while not costing too much more to attain these days, either. The Evnia 32M1C5500VL/00 also comes with a 165Hz refresh rate for smoother output, which is always welcome while its gentle 1500R curve adds a touch more immersion than if this were a flat panel.

250 nits of brightness is reasonable for the price while a quoted 4ms (GtG) response time should help this monitor to feel pretty nippy in those high intensity battles although not quite as responsive as 'Fast IPS' monitors. This Evnia 32M1C5500VL/00 also has support for HDR10 for offering a more vibrant image, even if its brightness isn't necessarily suited for true HDR content. It's also an accurate panel in terms of mainstream colours too, with a quoted 121.6% coverage of the sRGB space and 102/1% of the NTSC gamut. There is support for VRR with Adaptive Sync, too, to prevent stuttering or juddering in your games.

This is also quite a standard looking monitor, which is no bad thing, if you want something that will blend into your setup. Its two tone grey and black colouring gives it more of an office feel tnan an overtly gaming one, which is refreshing to see. The port selection of a pair of HDMI 2.0 ports and a DP 1.4 is reasonable too, as is the scope for tilt on the stand.

If you're after a large, affordable gaming monitor with some solid specs to boot, this Ebuyer deal on the Philips Evnia 32M1C5500VL/00 may well be for you.