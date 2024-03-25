The marvellous Logitech MX Keys for Mac is an Amazon Spring Sale steal at its current price

Logitech's MX Keys is a fantastic wireless office keyboard for productivity use, and in the Amazon Spring Sale's final day, the Mac-specific variant has had its price slashed down to its lowest in months. At the moment, you can save a third on this excellent keyboard for Mac and iPad, bringing it down from its usual £120 list price to a more palatable £80.

The MX Keys is a responsive office keyboard with snappy and tactile scissor-actuated membrane keys, which make for some of the best non-mechanical options out there. Combined with this, it also comes with convenient creature comforts such as sculpted keycaps to guide your fingers better, as well as reactive white backlighting and wireless connectivity on up to three devices simultaneously over either Bluetooth or its bundled USB-A receiver.

This is also a good-looking keyboard that'll fit well with modern Macs and Apple products with its space grey colouring. Its metal top plate also ensures the MX Keys for Mac is a durable keyboard, while its full-size layout provides access to a full complement of keys and convenient additional functions, too. Battery life here is also pretty good too, with up to 10 days of runtime with the default white backlighting enabled. Turn it off though, and you'll get a lot longer out of it - 5 months, to be exact.

If you want to grab a fantastic non-mechanical keyboard for Mac, this Amazon Spring Sale discount on the Logitech MX Keys for Mac is not to be missed.