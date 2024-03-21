The fantastic Meta Quest 2 can be yours for just £200 in the Prime Spring Sale

It seems hard to believe that this marks the first deal I've written about the all-conquering Meta Quest 2, a VR headset that has been around for the last couple of years, but when it drops to its lowest price ever for the 128GB model as part of the Prime Spring Sale, it's worth writing up.

For most people, the Quest 2 is the headset that arguably makes the most sense. It works standalone and features a reasonably speedy mobile processor inside to allow for playing a wide range of games - Beat Saber and Superhot are particularly fun, believe me. The UI it offers is slick and easy to use, while the headset is also pretty comfortable to wear on its own. Its controllers are also intuitive to use.

You can also hook the Quest 2 up to a PCVR setup for playing games on Steam or on another platform, either by using an Oculus Link USB-C cable (or aftermarket alternative), or by using Air Link with a capable wireless router nearby. A resolution of 3664x1920 is still pretty reasonable nowadays, while a refresh rate of up to 120Hz in supported content offers smooth motion - handy for when you're moving around a lot in some titles.

If you're after a versatile VR headset at its lowest price ever, this Amazon deal on the Meta Quest 2 is not to be missed.