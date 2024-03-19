The amazing NZXT H6 Flow is down to £80 from Scan, and is perfect for your next aesthetic PC build

NZXT has smashed it out of the park with their recent case releases, and we've certainly steeped a fair amount of praise on them in recent weeks. The H6 Flow is a particular highlight, with the trendy fishtank-style dual chamber design, as well as a white finish in this instance. Combine that with a convenient £20 reduction from Scan Computers, and it makes for quite the handy option - that's a lot of case for £80.

The H6 Flow is a diddier version of the all-conquering H9 Flow case, which has been a hit in its own right - to the point where I use one with my new PC, but more on that another time. It's a lovely dual chamber case that looks fantastic with its angular design, especially in white for the aesthetic, as well as offering a lot of space to build in. With this model, you also get three included 120mm case fans mounted on the side, with room to also mount another two 140mm fans on the bottom for airflow, as well as either three 120mm fans in the top or a pair of 140mm and a 120mm exhaust in the rear.

This is actually the case that Will chose for his guide for how to build a white gaming PC, and he was full of praise during the course of that article:

Speaking of my build, the NZXT H6 Flow case I used made the assembly process straightforward, with the dual-chamber design affording plenty of space for (hidden) cable clutter while keeping the main chamber clean and beautiful. The angled side fans here look fantastic, and there's space enough for three 120mm fans up top, three more on the side, two 140mms in the floor and even a 120mm on the rear (unused in my build). (It's a bit weird that the bottom tray doesn't support smaller 120mm fans, even if they'd look a bit odd. ).....

It wasn't just the fan placement that Will was particularly complimentary of, either:

.....other case elements are generally well thought out. Front I/O is simple - two USB-A, one USB-C, two 3.5mm, power - but effective, the front panel connector plugs in as a single unit by default, and the top-mounted PSU is easier to access than the usual floor mount that puts cables in direct competition with storage locations. There are velcro-style straps provided within for cable management and generally plenty of tie points for cable ties as well.

All in, the H6 flow is a marvellous case both for the aesthetic, and for providing a convenient place to build a PC with easy cable management and mounting. For £80 from Scan Computers, this is an excellent deal.