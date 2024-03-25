Get over £90 off the excellent Steelseries Arctis Nova Pro wireless headset

It's the final day of the Amazon Spring Sale today, with time running out to grab one of the thousands of offers the online retail giant is running ahead of Easter. Amazon aren't the only ones running great deals at the moment though, and right now you can save big on one of the best gaming headsets money can buy.

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is our favourite wireless headset, offering incredible sound quality and a comfortable fit. It's usually priced at £330, but right now you can get it with over £90 off when you use the DRAY voucher code on the SteelSeries website.

There are two different models you can purchase - one for PlayStation & PC, and the other for Xbox & PC. When you use the DRAY discount code, it brings the price of the PlayStation version down to £237 while the Xbox model is £238.

In the US, the headset is still cheapest at Amazon.

However, if you game across multiple platforms the Xbox headset is the model you should really be opting for. As our SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro review explains, while the Xbox headset is marketed for fans of Team Green, it will also work with the PS5, along with the Nintendo Switch, PCs and Macs. The PlayStation version, meanwhile, won't work on the Series X/S.

The included USB control pod lets you connect two systems into it at one time, meaning you just have to press a button to switch between them. Great if you game on more than one platform!

What's more is if you need to take a call, you can answer it whilst you're gaming - one over 2.4GHz wireless and one over Bluetooth. Or you can listen to music whilst gaming.

Battery life is also excellent since it is effectively unlimited. You can have one battery charging in the base station whilst using the other in your headset. It takes only a matter of seconds to swap them over, which is great if your headset runs out of charge mid-match.

