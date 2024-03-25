This Ryzen 5 7600X CPU for just £155 is the perfect start to your next gaming PC

Thinking of building a new gaming PC? AMD's six-core 12-thread Ryzen 5 7600X processor makes for a great starting point, offering excellent gaming performance while normally costing less than £200. Today though, you can pick up this DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 compatible processor for only £155 when you use code CHICK15 at the checkout at Ebuyer's Ebay store. That's phenomenally cheap for a brand new AMD CPU and £44 cheaper than it is on Amazon!

We reviewed the Ryzen 5 7600X when it was released two years ago, and we came away impressed with the level of single-core performance this chip provides - it's actually faster than the high-end Core i7 12700K and nearly as fast as the flagship-grade 12900K in this department.

That single-core prowess translates into high frame-rates when gaming too, with the 7600X delivering a 60fps average in the notoriously heavy Flight Sim 2020 compared to 62fps for the 12900K and 66fps for Intel's even newer 14600K (currently £288) - not a bad result for a chip that costs a little over half as much! We saw similar results in other CPU-limited games, and when you're more GPU-limited, especially at 1440p or 4K resolutions, you'll see an even smaller gap between the 7600X and more expensive processors!

I'd suggest combining the 7600X with an affordable B650 motherboard (such as this from Asus or this from MSI) and a 32GB kit of DDR5-6000 (eg this Corsair dual-channel kit). That'll provide excellent performance for years to come, with the option to upgrade to something like the 7800X3D or 7950X later on if you need faster gaming performance or faster content creation performance respectively.

After this, all you need is a CPU cooler, case, power supply, SSD and graphics card, and you're off to the races! If you need some ideas, we did a nice white-themed PC build recently which has some tips on finding deals, choosing components and assembling your PC.