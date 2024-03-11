Get this 42-inch LG C3 OLED and Xbox Series X bundle for £100 off at Currys

If you want to upgrade your console gaming setup in one fell swoop for a reasonable price, then look no further than this deal I've spotted from Currys. At the moment, you can get the 42-inch LG C3 OLED, one of the best gaming TVs around, and the lovely Xbox Series X for £1068 - that's £100 off their previous list for a class-leading telly and a great games console.

The thing here is the fact that with the pair of them, you'll be able to enjoy full-fat next-gen gaming with 4K/120Hz output supported by the four HDMI 2.1 ports on the C3 (for use with more than just the Series X), as well as with the deep blacks and vibrant contrasts we've come to love from LG's TVs. There's also support for an assortment of VRR to ensure a tear-free experience when using the Series X, as well as LG's handy Game Optimiser menu for getting the most out of your telly. Given the C3 also supports a vast array of HDR formats, Dolby Vision included, pairing it with a Series X should result is some especially vibrant gaming. I've got a Series X paired with the last-gen C2, and it looks fantastic. It should look just as excellent on the C3.

Elsewhere, the Series X itself is a capable console, with speedy 1TB storage that's also easy to upgrade with expansion cards from both Seagate and Western Digital as well as the benefits of Quick Resume for picking up where you left off if you exit out of a game to do other things. You also get the full benefits of a comfortable controller that works happily with PCs, too, not to mention the fun of Game Pass as an option for giving you access to a vast array of great titles from a wide range of genres.

For those after a brilliant way of taking your gaming setup to the next level, this bundle deal from Currys on the Xbox Series X and 42-inch LG C3 OLED is a great option.