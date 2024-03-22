Get the capable Corsair K65 Pro Mini for £100 in the Amazon Prime Spring Sale

The third day of the Prime Spring Sale is here, and we're seeing no signs of deals slowing down. Up first today, I've got a solid deal for you on this DF-favourite 65 percent keyboard, the Corsair K65 Pro Mini. This is an excellent small form factor keyboard which Amazon has marked down to £100 as part of the big deals bonanza, and you're getting a lot of keyboard for the price here.

The K65 Pro Mini, as the name suggests, offers a convenient 65 percent layout, which offers arguably the bare minimum in terms of keys with alphanumerics, as well as arrow keys in the bottom right corner. You also get a column's worth of navigation keys, too. As well as this, the K65 Pro Mini utilises doubleshot PBT keycaps to ensure legends never fade, as well as continuing to exude that premium feel across the entire 'board. Corsair's dinky customer also comes with a patterned space bar for added flair, which is a nice touch. You also get bright, vibrant RGB under each key, which is all addressable and controllable in Corsair's iCUE software.

Inside, this Pro model also comes with Corsair's own OPX optical switches, which operate at the speed of light, and are especially snappy linear options, which are ideal for gaming. In my testing, they're especially responsive in competitive FPS titles including Counter Strike 2. The K65 Pro Mini is an ideal companion for those competitive games in a general sense too with the 65 percent layout affording more desk space for large, sweeping mouse movements. What's more, the K65 Pro Mini also comes with support for Corsair's Axon processing, allowing for an 8000Hz polling rate. In essence, this means it reports inputs faster than the more traditional 1000Hz polling rate present in other keyboards. It's a piece of tech that mere mortals like me may not be able to notice, but for the pros where every millisecond counts, it could just make all the difference.

If you're after a seriously powerful 65 percent gaming keyboar for less, this Corsair K65 Pro Mini reduction in the Prime Spring Sale is not to be missed.