This solid Gigabyte M28U 4K 144Hz monitor is down to £440 from Scan Computers

HDMI 2.1 monitors first hit the scene with quite a large splash a couple of years ago, and since then, we've seen prices drop to levels that make them quite the incredible pickup for either console or PC use. For instance, this Gigabyte M28U has received a price cut of just under £100 from Scan Computers to make 4K/144Hz gaming a much more affordable proposition - it's available from them for just £440.

The big thing here is that refresh rate and resolution combo, giving you both a capable 144Hz refresh rate for smooth output, alongside the powers of a 4K resolution to offer some great levels of detail and clarity in any games you play. The fact it comes on a 28 inch panel also provides a handy mid-range between smaller 24 inch monitors designed more for competitive gameplay, and larger 32 inch options for more cinematic gameplay, and also means it won't take up too much space on your desk.

The M28U is also an IPS display, meaning it provides wide excellent viewing angles and fantastic colour reproduction, too. With that in mind, Gigabyte quotes it to offer 120% sRGB coverage and 94% DCI-P3 coverage, making it suitable for both mainstream and more colour sensitive workloads. What's more, a rated 1ms pixel response time (GtG) means that the screen can keep up with the high refresh rate, while the presence of AMD FreeSync ensures a stutter and tear-free experience. There is also the fun of HDR400, although this isn't a panel that's going to necessarily get bright enough for you to take full advantage of it.

This is also a panel that looks good too, with slim bezels around the screen and a mean, all-black look. The M28U's stand provides reasonable adjustment with tilt and swivel, while its port selection of a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports and a DP 1.4 option, giving you plenty of options for connecting both a powerful PC and a console at once. There are also 3 USB 3.0 ports and a singular USB Type-C, which is a nice touch, as is the presence of a KVM switch, meaning you can have two separate devices connnected to the M28U and use the same set of peripherals on both, which is rather handy.

If you're looking for an excellent HDMI 2.1 monitor to pair with a console or PC this Christmas, then this Gigabyte M28U deal is not to be missed from Scan Computers.