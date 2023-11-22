This Mini LED gaming monitor is $400 after a $200 Black Friday discount

Over the past few weeks I've been testing an impressive Mini LED gaming monitor from KTC. Like other Mini LED screens, the M27T20 uses thousands of tiny LEDs measuring less than 0.2mm, boosting HDR performance by allowing greater differences between the lighter and darker elements on screen together... but unlike other Mini LED screens, this one is downright affordable with a Black Friday $200 discount making the M27T20 just $400.

That's a hugely competitive price for a 27-inch Mini LED gaming monitor that also includes a 1440p resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, FreeSync/G-Sync support and an impressive 1000 nits of peak brightness.

As you might expect from a monitor with Full Array Local Dimming, you get a much more impactful HDR image than your standard LED-backlit display. Having 576 zones dividing the 27-inch display means that there's minimal ghosting around bright highlights - think of the moon in a dark sky or your mouse pointer on a black desktop background - which makes for some impressive contrast levels in combination with the VA panel screen.

VA panels normally pay the penalty in terms of viewing angles and pixel response times, but these were actually quite good for the category and I didn't notice any issues even playing Counter-Strike 2 at 165Hz. Colour accuracy was also good, with the included calibration report and my own testing indicating Delta E values less than 2.0, meaning generally imperceptible deviations from a perfect display. There's also near-total (99 percent) coverage of the sRGB and AdobeRGB colour gamuts, with 93 percent DCI P3 coverage too. Finally, the included stand includes portrait mode rotation, swivel, tilt and height adjustments.

There are also some interesting features here, including 90W USB-C charging (good enough to keep an M1-Pro-equipped MacBook Pro 16 topped up during regular use) and a KVM switch which allows you to switch your monitor, keyboard and mouse amongst multiple connected computers. The monitor also includes built-in speakers, which were fine but certainly useful if you fancy playing a quick console game and don't want to rig up a headset or external speakers.

Speaking of consoles, both PS5 and Xbox Series X support 1440p 120Hz with the monitor set to its native resolution via HDMI 2.0, but the M27T20 also includes a 4K display mode that downscales to match the panel's 1440p native resolution, allowing for HDR content to be played from the consoles at 60Hz - a good option to have. However, I'd recommend a monitor with higher bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports if console gaming is your primary focus.

This Mini LED monitor from KTC is an awesome choice for anyone that wants a great HDR gaming experience on PC, and it's well worth trying after this $200 Black Friday price reduction.