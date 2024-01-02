This Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q 4K IPS monitor is down to a bargain price at Amazon

4K monitors used to be quite expensive, but as time has gone on, it's gotten to the point where you can get a well specced 4K panel for office duties and more colour-sensitive workloads for a basement price. This Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q is down to £269 from Amazon at the moment, giving you a solid choice for nearly £100 off its list price.

What you're getting here is a 4K resolution, providing some excellent detail for displayed images across a reasonably sized 28-inch screen. This may only be a 60Hz panel, but that's fine for office work or light gaming. Opting for a higher refresh rate screen while retaining the same detail will push the price up by quite a bit. Nonetheless, the fact that the VG289Q is also an IPS screen allows for its excellent colour reproduction and solid viewing angles, too.

On the point of excellent colour reproduction, Asus rates the VG289Q to feature 100% sRGB and 90% DCI-P3 colour space coverage, making it a great choice for displaying all the mainstream colours required for productivity workloads, while also being suited for more colour-sensitive workloads, too. There is also support for HDR10, too, which is a nice touch, as well as an interesting function called Shadow Boost. This enhances details in darker areas on-screen, helping to brighten up overall scenes. With this in mind, the 1000:1 contrast ratio is decent enough while the quoted 350 nits of brightness means the VG289Q will provide decently vibrant images, too.

This is also a functional monitor in terms of its stand, with some great scope for adjustment. The VG289Q is capable of swivel, tilt, pivot and height adjust, which is excellent if you want to get things just right. The port selection on offer here is reasonable, too, with a pair of HDMI 2.0 ports, a singular DP 1.2, and an earphone jack for connecting some external speakers for better audio.

£269 isn't a lot of money for a 4K monitor these days, and this Asus TUF Gaming VG289Q deal from Amazon isn't to be missed if you want detailed output for a good price.