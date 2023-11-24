This £580 gaming laptop is perfect for indie games, emulation and kids

Want to get a cheap and cheerful gaming laptop? This Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop is equipped with an RTX 3050 and Ryzen 5 6600H processor, yet the machine costs just £580. That is an awesome deal for a machine that's easily fast enough for older or indie games, and of course can cruise through schoolwork and basic video editing etc too.

If you want a cheap and cheerful little efficient machine for playing older and indie games or emulation then you really can't go wrong with this deal. It's also great if you have kids who just want to play Minecraft or Roblox. For students engaged in STEM work, this is a great option if you need CUDA cores on the cheap.

There's only 8GBGB of RAM but this is user-upgradeable - as is the storage and will be extremely cheap to do - and doing so is well worth it as the Ryzen CPU will run much better, as will the Radeon 660m iGPU (which performs relatively the same as the Steam Deck APU). It's ideal then if you need to do some light image editing away from a power source.

All these specs will be firing off frames to a 120Hz FHD panel so if the 3050 is up to the task of your chosen games - you should have a pretty smooth experience.