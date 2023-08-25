This deal on Xbox Live Gold codes is a cheaper way to get Game Pass Ultimate

Microsoft may have recently changed the rules when it comes to Live Gold to Game Pass Ultimate conversion rates, but the fact is that converting your Xbox Live Gold to Game Pass Ultimate at the new 3:2 rate still makes a lot more financial sense than paying £13/month for Game Pass Ultimate as it is. This becomes especially apparent when deals like the below from CD Keys exist - for just £6, you can get a three month membership to Xbox Live Gold, unlocking some big savings when bought in bulk.

Just remember to do this before September 14th, when Xbox Live Gold is replaced by Xbox Game Pass Core...

If my maths is correct, without any tricks for getting additional months for recurring billing, you can take up to three years' worth of Xbox Live Gold and turn them into two years' worth of Game Pass Ultimate. In order to get three years' worth of codes, you need to get twelve codes - at £6 a piece, that works out to £72, plus the additional £11 one-time charge for converting your subscription - that's £83 for two years of GPU. It may not be as good as the previous 1:1 conversion, but it's still a lot cheaper than paying £13 per month.

The process for doing this is simple otherwise. Once you've got the codes, you then need to input them into the Redeem A Code section on Microsoft's website. Doing all of them from today should say you're good to go on Gold until 25th August 2026. Now it's a case of converting it over to GPU - head over to Microsoft's dedicated Game Pass Ultimate microsite and press on 'Upgrade' (mine currently says Manage because of the existing subscription). Follow the steps, and pay the £10.99, and you should therefore have two years of Game Pass Ultimate for £83. Also, make sure you turn off recurring billing, so you aren't charged past the end date.

There have been reports that people have managed to do a slightly different way, and buy nine three month codes, and for every code you input, accept Microsoft's free month for turning on recurring billing. You'll then have to to turn it off after every code you input. With nine lots of three month codes, that's 27 total months. Then add the nine 'free' extras you get, and it's 36 months - this saves you a little bit of money, but it isn't guaranteed that you'll get offered the free month for turning on recurring billing. Doing the maths here works out to paying £65 for two years - £54 for nine lots of three months plus the £11 charge.

Okay, it may not be as good of a deal as it used to be, but the fact you can still get two years' Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for a price that works out to £3.42 a month is excellent.

If you're interested in this, make sure to do it before September 14th, when Xbox Live Gold is replaced with a new Xbox Game Pass Core tier.