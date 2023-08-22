The speedy Corsair MP600 Pro NH 1TB is down to just £60 from Amazon

At first glance, the Corsair MP600 Pro NH featured here might seem a little familiar. That's because it's a drive I've covered before, although this particular variant comes with No Heatsink, unlike the MP600 Pro LPX. Regardless, the NH offers identically top-tier performance, offering up to 7000MB/s reads and 6500MB/s writes while costing less than some of its better known rivals from Samsung and WD. The MP600 Pro NH in 1TB capacity is currently down to £60 on Amazon too, giving you speedy storage for less.

We've already covered the Corsair MP600 Pro NH's sequential speeds, which put it amongst the fastest PCIe 4.0 drives on the market and make it one of the best gaming SSDs money can buy. Combined with this, its random performance with 1.1M IOPS writes and 870K IOPS reads translate to quick load times, allowing you to get into your favourite games as quickly as possible.

The fact there's also a terabyte of space here is also excellent for using this drive to store all your favourite games in a Steam library, or similar, as well as also for more general computing uses such as for apps or media. You could, of course, also use the MP600 Pro NH as a boot drive with room to spare, if you choose to.

This is a drive that makes more sense as a drive for PC use, given the fact you don't get a heatsink. However, you can easily turn this drive into one of the best PS5 SSDs with the purchase of a heatsink. We usually recommend this one for £8, and it gives you a complete storage solution for your PS5 at a reasonable price. You don't need a heatsink to chuck the MP600 Pro NH into your PC, though, and installation for it in any case will be easy, with a single screw keeping it in place.

If it's a reasonably priced and super speedy NVMe SSD you're after for adding extra storage into your system, this Corsair MP600 Pro NH 1TB for £60 from Amazon is a great choice.