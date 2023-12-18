Save £200 on this massive X= XEXUL49 ultrawide panel from AWD-IT

If you're still shopping around for a big present for anyone in your family, or any friends, for Christmas, then I may well have the deal for you. This 49-inch X= XEXUL49 ultrawide monitor has had £200 knocked off its £800 list price at AWD-IT, giving you an awful lot of monitor (in multiple ways) for £600 in the week before the big day.

A 49-inch screen provides an insane amount of screen real estate for you to play with, and you'll just have to ensure you've got enough space to house this monitor before you pull the trigger. It's going to be an excellent choice in making titles a lot more immersive, or for replacing a triple monitor setup, if you want something a little more unified, for instance. A 5120x1440 resolution should also offer some solid detail, while a 144Hz refresh rate provides smooth output. Being a Nano IPS display also means the XEXUL49 offers some fantastic colours and contrast, as well as being especiallly responsive, too.

VRR supports comes in the form of AMD FreeSync, while there is also Adaptive Sync for Nvidia GPUs, offering a tear and stutter-free gaming experience. There is support for HDR400, and while welcome, this isn't a screen that's going to get bright enough for you to take full advantage of it. The port selection on offer here is decent too, with the XEXUL49 offering a pair of HDMI 2.0 ports and a pair of DP 1.4 ports, which gives you lots of options for input. There is also a USB-C port that's capable of 65W power delivery, too, which is a nice touch.

If you fancy grabbing a capable 49-inch ultrawide monitor at quite a reasonable price from AWD-IT, this X=XEXUL49 deal for £600 is well worth your time.