Reap the benefits of code stacking with this immense Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 ultrawide deal

The madness of Black Friday may be over, but that hasn't stopped Samsung offering a stormer od a deal on one of their best gaming monitors. With the power of code stacking, app orders and cashback, this Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 can be yours for £849, saving you over £500 on its usual £1399 list price. And, if it's your birthday, you can get it even cheaper.

Before going any further, it's worth just explaining how this deal works, because it is a little odd. Firstly, add the Odyssey OLED G9 to your basket using the link above, although for maximum discount potential, you'll need to do it on Samsung's app. You'll need to head over to the 'Redeem vouchers' link, and click on it. This should open a box where you can add in discount codes. First, type in the code FLASH20 and press enter. You'll see the price drop to £1190.20 from £1399. The key here is once that after the first code is added, add the APP5 code when using the Samsung Shop app. Doing so will then drop the price down to £1049.25, as seen below. That'll be the final purchase price - however, don't forget to redeem the extra £200 cashback offer that Samsung is offering, as that'll give you the final price of £849, which is an insane price.

As an aside, there is also the potential to use Samsung's 15 percent off birthday discount - we have seen some reports of people combining the FLASH20 code with their 15 percent birthday discount to bring the price down to an incredible £881 before cashback. After cashback that would be £681, which is an even crazier deal.

The scale of the discounts...just don't forget the extra £200 cashback!

make no bones about it, this Odyssey OLED G9 a monitor that packs in an absolute tonne of features, especially considering the ridiculous discount on offer. The big thing here is that it's a 49-inch ultrawide panel, giving you a lot of screen real estate so you can get immersed in your favourite titles, although you will have to have a huge desk to fit it all on comfortably. Also, this is an OLED display, meaning it offers you the perfect, inky blacks and vibrant colours we've come to expect from that panel type, like you get on some of the best gaming TVs out there. Oh, and did I mention this is also a 240Hz screen? This provides you with some silky smooth motion which benefits a whole range of games, so you'll appreciate it even if you're not the most competitive player.

As well as offering some fantastic image quality and excellent motion handling, this Odyssey OLED G9 also comes bundled with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro to allow it to serve up a judder and tear-free experience. Combine this with a quoted 0.03ms response time, and you've got one of the sharpest displays and viewing experiences possible. Its 1800R curve helps along that immersion factor, while its 5120x1440 resolution should provide some immense detail without requiring a behemoth of a PC to run it. Alongside this slew of gaming features, this Odyssey OLED G9 also comes with Samsung's smart TV features, meaning after you've won your game, you can kick back and relax, and watch the telly. This really is a complete solution!

Samsung's monitor also have a reputation for looking fantastic, and this Odyssey OLED G9 is no different. It carries the same space-age design as some of the brand's other premium choices, alongside a sleek white frame and remarkably thin bezels. The only thing to watch out for is the sheer size of thing, so this is just a final reminder to make sure your desk can fit the Odyssey OLED G9 on before you pick it up.

£849, all things considered, really isn't that much for the size and scale of the monitor you're getting, let alone one that's an OLED with a 240Hz refresh rate and near-instant response time. It's quite a ridiculous post Black Friday discount, and if you're after a brand new monitor, this is more than worth a look.