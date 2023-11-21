Pick up LG's 27-inch 240Hz OLED monitor for £250 off at Scan or Amazon

2023 has been the year of the OLED and we're finally starting to see some great PC monitors use this DF-recommended tech, such as the capable LG 27GR95QE. This is a 27-inch 1440p 240Hz model, has dropped from a titantic launch price of £1000 earlier this year to just ~£750 from Amazon and Scan for Black Friday, whether you get it from Scan or Amazon in the UK - a fair price for one of the very best monitors we've ever tested.

Our very own Will Judd took a look at LG's outing in our premium OLED monitor roundup and found that the '...240Hz refresh rate and the near-instant pixel response times felt better than even a 360Hz monitor', adding that (crucially) 'hitting headshots with the AK-47 felt so right' in Counter-Strike 2.

And indeed, fast-paced games are where the LG Ultragear truly shines, as the 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time with very low motion persistence results in a very fluid, responsive and sharp image - while requiring less CPU and GPU horsepower than that required to max out a 360Hz monitor. It's also a great fit for gamers with mid-range PCs that can't crank out high enough frames to play the latest and greatest such as path-traced Alan Wake 2 at 4K 120Hz which is typical of OLED TVs.

Even for just the space-conscious amongst us, the LG Ultragear offers all the benefits of OLED in a much more compact footprint and high-end GPUs will make great use of the 240Hz panel.

Unfortunately, the UltraGear 27 isn't a great fit if you intend to use the monitor primarily for text-heavy work like writing or coding, as the unusual subpixel arrangement of the W-OLED panel results in 'blurry and indistinct' text with some colour fringing evident. It's not a deal-breaker for gaming, where it's hard to spot, but we wouldn't recommend this model for people that will only be gaming or watching video on their monitor for a small fraction of the time.

Overall brightness is also a bit of an issue as the Auto Brightness Limiter (ABL) of the LG monitor is quite aggressive when in SDR mode. Opening a large white window will cause a significant drop in brightness resulting in a much dimmer image, which again is annoying for productivity but not noticeable in gaming.

If you just intend to mainly use the monitor for gaming then this shouldn't pose too much of an issue - especially in games that support HDR where the true blacks offered by OLEDs and HDR10 support will result in a very dramatic image, owing to the essentially infinite contrast ratio.