Nab LG's powerful 45-inch 240Hz ultrawide OLED monitor for £500 off

Sometimes a standard 16:9 resolution isn't enough, and you might want to opt for something a fair bit wider, for the sake of both more immersion and real estate for multi-tasking. Well, if you're in the market for a frankly ridiculous spec ultrawide OLED monitor, then this LG UltraGear 45GR95QE-B has experienced quite a hefty £500 price cut at Laptops Direct, bringing it down to £1200.

That sounds like the price of you'd expect to pay for two high-end monitors - and that's basically what this 32:9 aspect ratio 45-inch OLED model delivers. Combine that with a double-wide 1440p resolution, and you've got the making of a fantastic panel for immersive gaming.

Like some of the best 4K TVs for gaming we've tested, the OLED panel used here means this LG monitor offers vibrant colours and deep, inky blacks to provide an immense overall experience. Oh, and also the LG UltraGear 45GR95QE-B is the world's first 240Hz OLED monitor, giving you an incredibly responsive screen with super-smooth output that's ideal for cinematic and competitive titles alike. A point that's only furthered by the presence of a near-instant 0.03ms response time.

Besides offering that ridiculous spec, it's also HDMI 2.1-capable, making it suitable to pair with current-gen games consoles and PCs alike, although you won't necessarily be able to feel the full benefit of the 32:9 aspect ratio, as neither the PS5 or Xbox Series consoles support ultrawide properly. They'll make an attempt to upscale content from a more standard aspect ratio instead. Nonetheless, for PC users, this makes for an insane choice.

What's more, this is also quite the colour-accurate panel, with a quoted 98.5 percent DCI-P3 coverage, giving you especially accurate colours for both mainstream and more colour-sensitive work. There is also a solid complement of VRR support with AMD FreeSync Premium and compatibility with Nvidia G-Sync to offer you a tear and stutter-free experience.

The port selection offered by the LG UltraGear 45GR95QE-B is also rather solid with a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, as well as a DisplayPort 1.4, and a pair of USB 3.0 outputs. This monitor laso supports a USB 3.0 input, and an optical output for audio, if you so choose. Its design is also nice and futuristic, and it looks excellent. LG has also bundled convenient features such as OLED Care inside the UltraGear 45GR95QE-B, as they do with their televisions, in order to help you take care of a panel that could be prone to burn-in.

If you're someone who wants to try out a frankly insane ultrawide monitor that's also OLED and 240Hz, this LG UltraGear 45GR95QE-B makes for quite an intriguing choice.