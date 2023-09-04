Nab this Philips 55OLED807 for £924 with a code from Spatial's eBay store

The first manufacturer that probably comes into your head when you think of an OLED TV is LG, but other manufacturers add some some left-field features and different tuning to the same LG OLED panels. One such manufacturer is Philips, whose 55-inch OLED807 adds Ambilight ambient lighting and both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. Currently, you can grab £75 off its £999 list price with code TAKE15 from Spatial's eBay store, bringing it down to a more stomachable £924.

Much like LG's revitalised C2 line of OLEDs and its Evo panel, the 55OLED807 uses what Philips calls an EX panel, which brings with it a claimed thirty percent higher brightness than the previous model. Alongside this, the EX panel provides inky blacks, amazing contrast and vibrant colours to offer up sublime image quality.

This Philips OLED also comes with a solid complement of gaming features, helping it along as a candidate for one of the best 4K TVs for gaming out there, including a pair of HDMI 2.1 connections so you're able to hook up both current-gen premium consoles (PS5 and Series X) or one console and a PC for 4K 120Hz gaming. There's also a wide range of VRR support across all platforms, from HDMI Forum VRR for console gamers and AMD FreeSync plus Nvidia G-Sync for PC users to ensure a low input lag, tear-free gaming experience, plus ALLM (auto low latency mode) which automatically reduces input lag when a game is detected.

This 55OLED807 also comes with support for all three major HDR standards with HLG, Dolby Vision and HDR10+. This essentially means that the TV can accept more advanced metadata in order to provide a finer-tuned picture, and offer a more optimised overall image. What's more, the 55OLED807 also brings with it support for Dolby Atmos with its speakers, and 70W of amplification. It isn't going to be as good as a dedicated soundbar or speaker system, but should allow for a wider soundstage.

You do also get the fun of four sides of Ambilight with this Philips OLED. Ambilight is basically like having RGB for your TV, offering ambient lighting that beams off the back of the TV's casing to the wall behind in the colour and intensity of what's showing on-screen, enhancing the effect of sudden brightness or colour changes and providing a more immersive experience overall. Of course, this is purely optional if it's not your bag.

The Philips 55OLED807 may not be the first option that comes to mind if you're after a capable OLED TV for your front room, but there's no denying it's a solid choice, especially at this discounted price from eBay.