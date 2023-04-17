Grab this Kingston A400 960GB SATA SSD for just £40 from CCL's eBay store

Oh, look, another excellent Kingston SSD deal! They're on a roll at the moment, as the excellent Kingston A400 960GB SSD is available for just £40 from CCL's eBay store using code APRIL15, and while it may not be a high power SSD, it's an excellent choice for speeding up an older system and adding in more storage on the cheap.

This price works out so you're paying 4.1p per GB of storage, which is an insane price for solid state storage in any guise, let alone a drive as popular as the A400. For reference, when this drive first launched back in 2018, it carried an introductory price on Amazon of £360, meaning that in five years, the price has dropped 90 percent or so - that's not something you can say too often in the world of tech.

Of course, SATA storage has now been surpassed by M.2 options, which are capable of transfer speeds in the thousands of MB/s and make for some of the best gaming SSDs money can buy. The fact remains though that SATA SSDs such as the Kingston A400 still pack a punch. The A400 has quoted reads and writes of 500MB/s and 450MB/s respectively, which Kingston says is 10x faster than a more traditional mechanical hard drive, and is illustrative of the speed that's available at a lower price than ever before.

In line with this, it's likely the A400 would make a solid boot drive for any older PCs or laptops, especially if your device lacks an M.2 NVMe slot. Personally speaking, I added one of these A400s (the 240GB model) into an older system a few years ago and it's sped it up to no end, as well as, of course, adding more storage to the party. 960GB essentially provides you with another terabyte to use, and even more capacity to play with for installing apps and games.

£40 is a simply ridiculous price for any form of SSD storage, let alone a drive as popular and reliable as the Kingston A400. If you're in need of some affordable SSD, then you simply can't go wrong with this A400 for £40.