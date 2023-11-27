Get almost $100 off this MSI RTX 4070 Ti graphics card for Cyber Monday

The RTX 4070 Ti is a great choice for 1440p and 4K gaming, and today you can pick one up for $95 off its normal price thanks to a combination of discounts over at Newegg. MSI's Gaming X Slim offering has had a cumulative $95 shaved off its retail price after you apply a $30 rebate and promo code BFCCY2Z45.

The RTX 4070 Ti is a powerful graphics card that offers excellent RT performance, the best-looking and most popular image upscaler in DLSS 2 and even DLSS 3 frame generation to boost visual fluidity further. With 12GB of VRAM, it's also unlikely to see the poor performance we often recorded on graphics cards with 8GB and below playing poorly-optimised ports from PS5.

While its naming suggests that it's only a bit better than the 4070, the Ti is actually quite a step up as it features 7680 CUDA cores compared to 5888, 240 Tensor cores over 184, and 60 3rd-gen ray tracing cores compared to 46. It can also draw up to a maximum of 285W instead of 200W, allowing it to sustain higher performance overall.

All this helps paint the performance picture found in our review where we saw the 4070 Ti manage a mean average of 81fps in Dying Light 2's opening sequence with ray tracing at 4K with DLSS performance mode. Without DLSS, the card was able to maintain an average of 66fps in Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition with ray tracing making it marginally faster than the RTX 3090 albeit much more efficient.

As the card ages, however, DLSS 3 frame generation, sensible optimised settings and opting for DLSS performance mode should see the RTX 4070 Ti last for years to come - provided the games themselves are optimised on PC, that is.

