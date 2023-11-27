This top-spec RTX 4080 Lenovo Legion laptop is £850 off for Cyber Monday

Lenovo are discounting their flagship Legion Pro 7 16-inch gaming laptop, with the price dropping from £2550 to £1703. This is a great price for a system with pretty much the fastest components you can get: a 16-core Ryzen 9 7945HX processor and RTX 4080 12GB Laptop graphics card, backed with 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD and 2560x1600 240Hz display.

To get this price, you'll need to use code UKCMMEGADEAL8 at the checkout and choose to get your laptop without a copy of Windows - as installing Windows yourself is only the work of a couple of minutes and you can get a copy for far less than the £90 Lenovo is charging.

This is a huge deal over the retail price and even more so if you are happy to source your own copy of Windows 11 (for which you can use an unused key from Windows 7 or later or buy a license online). Of course, you're also free to install Linux!

As well as being a powerful machine - as we'll get into later - the Lenovo Legion Pro 7 is also just a lovely machine to use, with a mature design, an excellent screen, a compact GaN power supply and easy upgradeability of things like RAM and storage - with up to DDR5-6000 possible plus room for one of the best PCIe 4.0 SSDs.

The RTX 4080 Laptop performs somewhere between the desktop RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti, with it being closer to the latter as it features 7424 CUDA cores compared to the 4070 Ti's 7680. They both feature 12GB of VRAM and have a 192-bit memory interface width too.

Looking at the desktop 4070 Ti, at 4K with DLSS 2 running in performance mode, Dying Light 2 saw a mean average of 81fps and Marvel's Spider-Man saw 104fps. With the mobile constraints taken into consideration, you can expect to shave a few frames off but you will still be very comfortable - especially if you are using the Legion's native resolution of 2560 x 1600. This level of performance from such a small TDP is impressive and testament to the efficiency of the Nvidia RTX cards as a whole.

For an extra £341, you can spec it up to a mobile RTX 4090 which will put you more in line with the desktop RTX 4080 with 16GB of VRAM too - something worth considering if you have a 4K display and want a bit more longevity.

Helping feed frames is the 16-core AMD Ryzen 9 7950HX capable of boosting up to 5.4 Ghz all within a minuscule power budget. This will easily keep pace with the 4080 and also features the 780m iGPU which is what powers the latest handheld gaming PCs such as the Asus ROG Ally. If you need to be away from a power source, the efficiency of the 7950HX and its 780m will ensure you have fairly decent battery life for a gaming laptop, especially if you lower your brightness and limit the display to 60Hz. Older and indie titles should run nicely too while only sipping a tiny amount of power rom the 99.9 WHr battery.

All this should look stellar on the 16-inch 2560 x 1600 240Hz G-sync display and a MUX switch will ensure you get every last drop of power out of the machine.

