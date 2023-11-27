Get the Ryzen 7900X3D with two freebies: 32GB of DDR5-6000 RAM and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Looking to build your PC, and want a mixture of gaming performance and content creation horsepower? This Ryzen 7900X3D deal includes a perfectly-matched 32GB kit of DDR5-6000 CL32 RAM and a copy of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora for $490 - a mighty steal.

The 7900X3D is an interesting chip that walks the line between gaming and content creation performance. You will see much better returns in gaming than the Ryzen 7900X but not as good performance when it comes to productivity workloads. When it does come to content creation - it will soar above the 7800X3D owing to its better multi-threading performance supplanted by extra cores and threads. This is due to the asymmetric V-Cache allocation across its chiplets as only one of them receives the higher L3 cache treatment. This asymmetry is be handled by software that aids the Windows Scheduler by pointing relevant workloads to where they should be going.

6000MT/s RAM is the sweet spot for the Ryzen 7000 CPUs and a CL32 timing is quick enough to keep pace. If you fit into this niche within a niche then you'll be laughing, as it's quite the bundle.

You could also pick up the RAM by itself for $100 and go for the $358 Ryzen 7 7800X3D instead if you need maximum gaming performance and content creation isn't so much of a necessity for you. You'll still get Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora thrown in too.

That game looks to push Ubisoft's proprietary Snowdrop engine to the cutting edge and the 7900X3D should prove more than capable of being up to the task - so long as you have managed to pick up a great deal on a new GPU.

