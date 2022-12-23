In need of a real last minute Christmas gift? This Samsung 256GB microSD card is £18 at Amazon

If you're in need of a Micro SD card to use in your Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck - or cameras and drones, for that matter - then you should know that Amazon has an excellent deal going on this Samsung Evo Select 256GB memory card for £18, which marks out a solid 38 percent saving on the usual £30 list price!

In terms of speed, this Samsung card has an A2 rating, which means you should be able to play games off it directly with relatively solid performance. The requirements needed for a card to garner an A2 rating are a sustained sequential write speed of 10MB/s, as well as 2K IOPS random writes and 4K IOPS random reads. This specific Samsung card is rated for up to 130MB/s reads, which means it should be suitable for use in handheld consoles such as the Switch or Steam Deck, or for transferring sizeable video files, such as those at 4K/30 for use with a drone, action camera or mirrorless camera.

The 256GB capacity on offer also means you'll be able to get a fair amount of stuff on here before being anywhere near size limits. Of course, 4K video for instance can be quite large, but you should be able to get several hours of footage before needing to either move or delete any files. As for games, 256GB will be enough for a handful of major AAA titles, or, if the games are smaller, there will of course be room for more of 'em!

Either way, the fact is there's a decent bit of storage to work with in this Samsung Evo card, and bundled in the package is also going to be a full-size SD card adapter, which is handy so you can use it with devices that only have a full-size slot, as some camera models do, for instance.

For £18, this Samsung Evo 256GB microSD card is a solid investment if you need a last minute gift or want to add some storage to play games you may get at Christmas right away. Also, if you're an Amazon Prime member, you can get it delivered tomorrow at the time of writing, which is also handy!