Best Cyber Monday gaming headset deals 2023

The Cyber Monday madness has now given way to Cyber Monday wellness, so we've rounded up the best deals available on gaming headsets that we've tested and can recommend here at Digital Foundry.

We're including the full range of gaming headsets here, including wired and wireless options for all current-gen gaming consoles and PC - so that includes PS5, Series X and Series S, plus Nintendo Switch.

This round-up is broken down by brand, but includes links to both US and UK retailers as these are where we have the best market knowledge and most of our readers reside. Let's get right into it!

Razer Cyber Monday headset deals

The world of Razer has been synoymous with excellent gaming headsets for yonks, not least given the immense popularity of lines such as their Kraken series, or their Blackshark options. I'll personally testify to using a Kraken V3 Hypersense for most of my gaming, given the solid audio and comfort, as well as the added bonus of haptic feedback!

Anyway, enough of the personal testimonials - let's talk deals! Here is going to be where you'll find any deals on Razer headsets - think the Kraken, Blackshark, or Barracuda lines, and whatever else we manage to find while hunting around.

UK deals

US deals

Logitech Cyber Monday headset deals

Logitech has also been in the headset game for ages, and some of their recent endeavours have been rather good indeed, such as the G Pro X Wireless, or G535 Lightspeed. Here's where you'll find all of the best Logitech headset deals we can find, if you want one of their solid choices.

UK deals

Logitech G435 Lightspeed - £30 (was £75) A great lightweight wireless headset that really appeals to me - and works via USB on PC, PS5, PS4, Switch (docked) and so on.

US deals

SteelSeries Cyber Monday headset deals

SteelSeries is a brand that has garnered quite the reputation for their headsets over the years, perhaps more so than any other devices they've put out, not least the age-old Arctis line. If it's further testament to how good they, the brand new Arctis Nova Pro and Pro Wireless top the DF list of the best gaming headsets we've tested, which puts them in good stead for other headsets in the line that we might see on discount.

UK deals

US deals

Corsair Cyber Monday headset deals

It would be wrong to discount Corsair when discussing excellent gaming headsets, given the marvellous performance on offer with top of the line options like the HS80 RGB Wireless or more affordable choices like the HS55 Stereo providing a great price to performance ratio that'll be even more impressive with Cyber Monday discounts.

UK deals

US deals

Other Cyber Monday headset deals

Under this subheading is where they'll be deals for other manufacturers than we've listed above. Think HyperX, Astro, Turtle Beach, Epos and more.

UK deals

US deals

So, there you have it - that's some of the current best Cyber Monday deals on gaming headsets we can find at the moment.

Frequently Asked Questions

Of course, time and time again, there are going to be important questions about gaming headsets, not least if you're deciding to grab a new one. Below, we'll take you through a handful of key questions with our two cents added to help you make a properly informed buying decision.

What gaming headsets does Digital Foundry recommend?

Truth be told, we've recommended a wide range of headsets in our list of the best gaming headsets, ranging from top of the line choices from SteelSeries to more affordable ones from Astro, as well as even some more off the wall and audiophile candidates from Nuraphone and Audeze, too. If you're stuck on what to buy. that list should be a great starting point.

What gaming headset deals do we expect to see?

As the month of November wears on, we expect to see a huge range of gaming headset deals from retailers like Amazon, Currys, eBuyer and Scan in the UK, plus the likes of Newegg, B&H, Best Buy and Amazon in the US. Pretty much everything has the potential to be listed, but the most likely candidates are items that were released in the last year and therefore have some room to drop down substantially in price, as well as older models outside of active production that retailers will be looking to clear by any means necessary.