Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed headed to PS4, Xbox One without multiplayer

Destroy All Humans! 2 Reprobed is getting a last-gen port.

The game will be heading to PlayStation 5 and Xbox One on 27th June. However, unlike its current-gen release, it will not include multiplayer. You can see its announcement trailer below.

Watch on YouTube Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed's Single Player Announcement Trailer.

"No piece of pesky human technology is safe from Crypto! Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed is finally coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One," THQ Nordic stated earlier. "The alien invader returns with a licence to probe, ready to take on hippies, the KGB, and even gigantic lizards."

The publisher then went on to add that while this port is only the single-player campaign, it will still also include the Challenge Accepted DLC, as well as the Skin Pack DLC and the skins from Destroy All Humans! (2020).

Meanwhile, the last-gen version of Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed will come with a reduced price tag to reflect its reduced content - That's €29.99 / £24.99 / $29.99.

Here's a look at the PS4 art for Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed (via Amazon).

The Destroy All Humans! sequel, if you're unfamiliar, initially released for PlayStation 2 and Xbox back in 2006, where it served up a second helping of comedic ET action by charting the continuing adventures of Crypto as he rampages across the 1960s following the destruction of his mothership by the KGB - a chaotic journey that sees him soaking up (and blowing up) the sights in the US, UK, Soviet Union, Japan, and even to the moon.

Its remake was then released across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S last August, in the delightfully named Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed.