Customise your Nintendo Switch with these discounted Hori Split Pads

The Nintendo Switch consoles are great pieces of tech, allowing you to play amazing games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom or the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Wonder when you're out and about.

If you are someone who mainly uses their Switch or Switch OLED in handheld mode, it can be a good idea to get some larger joy con controllers to help grip the console and make your hands more comfortable when playing for longer periods.

If you are looking for some larger controllers, or just want to customise your Switch with some nice Pokémon designs, then there's a variety of Hori Nintendo Switch Split Pads on sale at Currys right now, which are all down to £29.97. Be aware, these controllers aren't wireless so will only work in handheld mode when they're attached to your console!

Switch Split Pad Pro

Image credit: HORI/Eurogamer

There are two Switch Split Pad Pros on sale, one featuring Pikachu and Charizard and the other with Lucario and Pikachu. The Pro Split Pads are slightly larger than the regulars, and have a more traditional controller design with the longer, pointed edges. These split pads also have a traditional precision D-pad on the left side, rather than another set of four buttons, and each pad has its own programmable button on the back.

Switch Split Pad Compact

Image credit: HORI/Eurogamer

If you don't want to get the traditional controller-style pads, but still want slightly bigger controllers with a different design or colour, then the Compact pads are the ones to go for. These have the same D-pad and programmable back buttons, but just have the standard joy-con shape. You can get them with either a Gengar or Pikachu & Mimikyu style, or in a plain light grey & yellow or apricot red colour.

If you want to get notified when we've written about a new deal for the Nintendo Switch such as 25 per cent off Super Mario Bros with code WONDER25. Wonder offer, either on the console itself, a game or accessory, follow the tags underneath this article so you can stay up-to-date with the latest Nintendo Switch deals and more.