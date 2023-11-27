Currys are selling the PlayStation 5 disc model for just £389 this Cyber Monday

The Black Friday has given way for Cyber Monday and there are still some great deals and new discounts from our favourite retailers.

Currys are currently selling the non-slim PlayStation 5 disc console for just £389 this Cyber Monday. That's a huge £90 price cut from its previous retail price. You'll have to check for stock via postcode as it will sell out fast for this price.

Although this model is going to go away to make room for the slimmer editions, it's a great way to get the exact same functionality and play the same great games available on PlayStation 5. You won't miss out on the speed, graphics or gameplay in the years to come.

If you're after great games and accessories to go with your new PlayStation 5 purchase, check out our Sony Black Friday deals hub which we're updating this Cyber Monday. But we also have a live blog up and running for those of you wanting to keep tabs on the latest discounts we find throughout the day.