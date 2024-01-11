If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Creepy AI-powered Mario hologram not endorsed by Nintendo, company admits

Bizarre attraction placed at CES 2024 tradeshow.

A close-up of the bizarre Mario hologram at CES 2024.
Image credit: @ProbChild_ / Proto
Tom Phillips
Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on
29 comments

An unsettling AI-powered hologram of Nintendo mascot Mario at the Consumer Electronics Show 2024 event in Las Vegas was unlicensed and unofficial, the company behind the technology has now admitted.

The odd-looking and robotic-sounding Mario was the work of Proto Hologram, a company that creates holograms held within large box-like structures that you can talk to and interact with.

More bizarre still, the Mario hologram was supposed to be a collaboration with the AARP, an American advocacy group for people over the age of 50 - apparently to demonstrate how AI holograms could combat loneliness in the elderly. But with Mario? And more to the point - with a poorly-voiced, dead-eyed broken 3D model of Mario?

Footage of Mario's hologram from CES attendees shows the stiffly animated plumber responding to questioning with generic answers and rough lip movement, as the bizarre voice reels off a robotic response.

After the footage gathered traction on social media and users began asking questions, hologram maker Proto has now responded.

"The AI hologram animation briefly seen today is an unfinished proof of concept tested for a client to demonstrate technological capabilities and innovation," a Proto spokesperson told Kotaku. "It is not intended for commercial release.

"AARP and Nintendo were not involved in the inadvertent showing today. The fact that so many gamers of the world have taken notice shows that they are the best fans in the world and we salute them."

Eurogamer has contacted Nintendo for comment on the usage of Mario in Proto's hologram, but has not yet heard back.

About the Author
Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Editor-in-Chief

Tom is Eurogamer's Editor-in-Chief. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon. Tom joined Eurogamer in 2010 following a stint running a Nintendo fansite, and still owns two GameCubes. He also still plays Pokémon Go every day.

