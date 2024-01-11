Creepy AI-powered Mario hologram not endorsed by Nintendo, company admits

An unsettling AI-powered hologram of Nintendo mascot Mario at the Consumer Electronics Show 2024 event in Las Vegas was unlicensed and unofficial, the company behind the technology has now admitted.

The odd-looking and robotic-sounding Mario was the work of Proto Hologram, a company that creates holograms held within large box-like structures that you can talk to and interact with.

More bizarre still, the Mario hologram was supposed to be a collaboration with the AARP, an American advocacy group for people over the age of 50 - apparently to demonstrate how AI holograms could combat loneliness in the elderly. But with Mario? And more to the point - with a poorly-voiced, dead-eyed broken 3D model of Mario?

Footage of Mario's hologram from CES attendees shows the stiffly animated plumber responding to questioning with generic answers and rough lip movement, as the bizarre voice reels off a robotic response.

So Mario was at #CES



But uh… who approved this abomination? 💀 pic.twitter.com/diG3axCJIG — Greggory (@ProbChild_) January 10, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

After the footage gathered traction on social media and users began asking questions, hologram maker Proto has now responded.

"The AI hologram animation briefly seen today is an unfinished proof of concept tested for a client to demonstrate technological capabilities and innovation," a Proto spokesperson told Kotaku. "It is not intended for commercial release.

"AARP and Nintendo were not involved in the inadvertent showing today. The fact that so many gamers of the world have taken notice shows that they are the best fans in the world and we salute them."

Eurogamer has contacted Nintendo for comment on the usage of Mario in Proto's hologram, but has not yet heard back.