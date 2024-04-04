CEX launching no fix, no fee tech repair service, including for retro consoles

High street second hand games giant CEX is launching a console repair service, in partnership with established company Tech Centre.

The idea is you'll be able to leave your broken Xbox or smashed-up Switch at any of CEX's 380 UK stores, with the aim of it being returned to you, all fixed up, within seven days.

In reality, CEX is simply aiming to act as a drop-off hub for your broken tech, with devices then collected by Tech Centre to be looked at by their "cutting edge tech repair geeks". And it's at this point that the seven-day aim then kicks in.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Newscast: If Larian's not making Baldur's Gate 4, which developer might?Watch on YouTube

Tech Centre says it has logged 200,000 repairs to date across its European business, and caters to current and retro consoles - "everything from Atari to NES to PlayStation and Steam".

"Age is definitely a consideration, especially when looking to source replacement parts," a CEX spokesperson told Eurogamer when asked if there were limits to the rarity of consoles that Tech Centre could repair.

"Thankfully, retro devices are more basic in their component construction, so assessment (and subsequent repair) is more about an engineer's skill level, knowledge and overall repair capability."

Should a repair not be possible, the device will be returned free of charge. If a repair is made, the device will then get a two-year warranty.

You can take a look at Tech Repair online and get a quote there - perhaps worth doing first before immediately lugging your dusty original Xbox into a shop.