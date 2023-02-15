Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 Ranked Mode confirmed, Gun Fight to hit Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer

With the launch of Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 today, Activision has teased what's coming next in both a mid-season update and in the next season.

First off, Season 2 Reloaded adds a brand new core 6v6 multiplayer map for Modern Warfare 2. We know nothing about it, but we do have the image below to whet our appetites:

The addition of a brand new 6v6 map to Modern Warfare 2 will be welcomed by fans who feel the game has suffered from a lack of content in comparison to Call of Duty's extraction mode DMZ and battle royale Warzone 2.0. Indeed, Modern Warfare 2 players reacted negatively when Activision revealed Season 2 includes two "new" maps: Dome and Valderas Museum. Dome is a remake of Dome from Infinity Ward's 2011 game Modern Warfare 3, and Valderas Museum was playable in the MW2 beta before failing to make the launch for some reason.

Also coming with Season 2 Reloaded is a new raid episode and new unannounced multiplayer modes.

Looking even further ahead, we have our first tease of what's in store for Season 3 and beyond. The much-loved, small-scale Gun Fight mode from 2019's Modern Warfare returns to multiplayer with new maps each season, Activision said. Also coming to Warzone is the popular Plunder mode. And perhaps of greatest interest is confirmation of Warzone Ranked for the first time.

For more on Season 2 and what it has in store, check out Eurogamer's MW2, Warzone 2.0 Season 2 release date and time guide.