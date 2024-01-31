Long read: What might the ultimate character creator look like?

Baldur's Gate 3, Street Fighter and Lost Ark developers discuss.

Burnout Paradise Remastered studio teases series revival

"You're about to be rear ended".

Burnout Paradise Remastered artwork of a stylise car and motorcycle crashing
Image credit: Stellar Entertainment
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on
10 comments

Stellar Entertainment is working on a fresh AAA arcade racing title, and not-so-subtly hinting it could be a new Burnout.

The studio previously worked on Burnout Paradise Remastered, as well as Need for Speed: Remastered and Need for Speed Unbound.

According to its website, the studio is currently hiring for a AAA arcade racing title built in Unreal 5 for Gen 5 consoles and PC, which is set to disrupt the racing scene.

Cover image for YouTube videoBurnout Paradise Remastered Nintendo Switch – Launch Trailer
Burnout Paradise Remastered Nintendo Switch – Launch Trailer

There's further evidence on social media where the studio shared "insider intel" on what it's working on.

"And the bosses still haven't issued any take downs," reads the developer's latest post on X, with an image reading "POV: You're about to be rear ended".

This certainly sounds like it could be Burnout, which has plenty of vehicle crashes. The third game was even given the subtitle Takedown.

In addition, the studio is working on a "secret mission" that's "approaching launch readiness" according to its website, with an image of space.

Stellar Entertainment was founded by Paul Ross, who spent 16 years working for Burnout developer Criterion.

The last game in the Burnout series was 2018's Burnout Paradise Remastered, released 10 years after the original.

Our Eurogamer review of Burnout Paradise Remastered described it as "driving perfection".

