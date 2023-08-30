If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Bō: Path of The Teal Lotus trailer reveals more of its Japanese folklore-inspired world

Can't kami soon enough.

Bo Path of the Teal Lotus key art
Image credit: Humble
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

A fresh trailer for Bō: Path of The Teal Lotus has revealed more of its combat and abilities, all of which stem from Japanese folklore.

The game will be published by Humble Games and is being developed by Squid Shock Studios, comprising members of the AM2R team - an unofficial fan remake of Metroid 2.

Bō: Path of The Teal Lotus is, understandably, a Metroidvania, but with a beautiful Japanese art style reminiscent of Okami. Check out the new trailer below.

Bō: Path of The Teal Lotus Official Feature Trailer

As Bō, a Tentaihana (celestial blossom), players will wield a shape-shifting staff in combat and to navigate through the world.

Bō can also use the powers of Daruma dolls and Omamori amulets.

The former are traditional gifts of good luck, which in the game appear to work similarly to elemental summons. The latter are sold at Shinto shrines and dedicated to particular kami - in-game they're enchanted with mystical abilities to buff your character, similar to the badges in Hollow Knight.

Kitsune boss in Bo Path of the Teal Lotus
Omamori upgrades in Bo Path of the Teal Lotus
Characters and upgrades both feature elaborate Japanese designs. | Image credit: Humble

Above all, it's the visual design that stands out, with the trailer revealing some of the quirky characters and towering bosses Bō will meet on the journey. The spider queen boss looks especially terrifying.

Bō: Path of The Teal Lotus is set for release on PC (Steam) and Switch sometime next year.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch