Bandai Namco drops new details for Sand Land, the game adaptation of Akira Toriyama's manga

Bandai Namco has just dropped story details for its third-person action game, Sand Land, based on Akira Toriyama's manga from 2000.

Bandai Namco revealed the third-person action game back at Summer Games Fest, but this new trailer gives us a little more detail, including our first glimpse of a new original character. Check it out below:

Sand Land Gameplay Trailer.

"Dive into a desert world where both humans and demons suffer from an extreme water shortage," teases Bandai Namco, as translated by Gematsu. "Play as and watch the Fiend Prince, Beelzebub, Sheriff Rao and demon Thief set off on an adventure in search of a Legendary Spring hidden in the desert.

"In this action RPG, you become the main character as Beelzebub. Lead your company of heroic misfits and explore the legendary world of Sand Land developed by the creator of Dragon Ball and Dr. Slump, Akira Toriyama.

"Use your tact and imagination to develop tanks and other vehicles for your adventures utilising a wide array of part combinations. Build up your base of operations into a thriving city with the help of the people you meet along the way in the vast desert."

Sand Land's coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam. As yet, no release dates have been announced.