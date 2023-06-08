🔴 LIVE NOW: Summer Game Fest 2023

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Akira Toriyama, creator of Dragon Ball, returns with a game based on his manga Sand Land

Just deserts.

Sand Land
Christian Donlan avatar
News by Christian Donlan Features Editor
Published on

Summer Games Fest is underway and Bandai Namco has just revealed a new third-person action game from Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball. It's called Sand Land, and its based on Toriyama's manga from 2000.

Sand Land's set in a post-apocalyptic desert world where water is in short supply. When lawlessness breaks out over rising water costs, a sheriff approaches some local demons to strike a bargain.

Watch on YouTube
Sand Land reveal trailer.

What this means from the game's reveal is an action game set in what looks like a large open world. Players explore in everything from hoverbikes to tanks and even on the backs of dinosaurs. There's elaborate futuristic weaponry and fast third-person combat. It's enlivened by lovely comic visual design and an art style that recalls things like Borderlands, with visible pen lines on characters and the landscape.

Sand Land's coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox and Steam, and is developed in Unreal if that's the kind of thing you like to know about. There's no release date but we're told to expect more soon. It looks pretty fun, I reckon?

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Christian Donlan avatar

Christian Donlan

Features Editor

Christian Donlan is a features editor for Eurogamer. He is the author of The Unmapped Mind, published as The Inward Empire in the US.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch