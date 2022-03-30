Steam payments suspended for Ukrainian developers, but Valve says it's for technical reasons

"We hope to find the resolution soon."

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 30 March 2022

Steam payments to Ukrainian developers have been suspended, though Valve has confirmed this is for technical reasons.

"Due to the current environment, we are unable to send bank payments to Belarus, Russia and Ukraine," reads an email sent by Valve to developers affected two weeks ago.

Following criticism, this was followed up by a further email apologising for the lack of information and offering more detail on the issue.

"This past week, our bank notified us that they will begin requiring that we provide intermediary bank information for all wire payments to accounts in Russia and Ukraine," it reads. "In addition, they will no longer be allowing payments to Belarus."

As Valve works to resolve the issue, it confirmed that payments to affected accounts will not be available by the end of March.

Developers must either wait for Valve to complete their work, or change payment instructions to a bank outside of Ukraine, Russia, or Belarus. "Rest assured, if there are any outstanding balances on your account they will be paid as soon as they can be sent," Valve confirmed.

"It's a very frustrating situation and we hope to find the resolution soon."

The email was shared multiple times on Twitter by Ukrainian developers and Valve has confirmed to PC Gamer its content is accurate.

Stas Shostak was one such Ukrainian game developer who shared the statement on Twitter. Though he was relieved to see this is a technical problem, he is still unsure whether the issue will be resolved in time for payments in April.

"I'm not sure about April," he told PC Gamer. "Will they really sort it out between the banks, or will Ukraine still be cut out just in case? All my Ukrainian gamedev friends report the same situation. Some (me included) are just waiting for the next month, some decided to open accounts in foreign banks to be completely sure they get the next payment."

The issue will impact many Ukrainian developers - as well as those in Russia and Belarus - but it's individual developers like Shostak who will be most affected.

Eurogamer has contacted Valve for comment.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (3)

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Sony's overhauled PS Plus service launches in June

Three tiers confirmed.

320

Sony insists quality of first-party games would suffer if they launched day one in new PS Plus

"We feel like we are in a good virtuous cycle with the studios."

119

The PS Plus lineup for April has leaked

Have a sponge to soak it up.

51

Black streamers and Color of Change demand #TwitchDoBetter

"Twitch has shown repeatedly that it is not willing to be transparent."

29

Forspoken devs are listening to feedback following game's delay

Off the cuff.

8

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Chopped and one of the secrets of creativity

Octopus.

Premium only | Off Topic: The hidden world of running Segments

Stairs of Doom.

11

Premium only | Podcast: Sixteen Horses author and No Man's Sky writer Greg Buchanan

A thriller.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: In praise of praise

A complimentary experience.

2

Premium only | Off-Topic: The irresistible Australian Survivor

Golden good.

Comments (3)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store